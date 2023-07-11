It's been a minute since we checked in on Texas-based Hennessey Performance. Back in May, we glimpsed company founder John Hennessey with basketball legend Michael Jordan, standing next to a Venom F5 Roadster. The photo clearly showed the individuals, but not much of the car. We didn't think much about it at the time, but a new teaser suggests there's something a bit more happening here.

Taking to social media, Hennessey still doesn't show much of the car. We glimpse just a portion of the carbon-fiber hood at the very front, with Hennessey's logo and yellow striping in clear view. At the bottom of the image, we see the large air intake with a date of 8.18.23 plugged in. That falls towards the end of Monterey Car Week and lands on the day for The Quail gathering. Considering that's also a hashtag in Hennessey's Instagram post, the company obviously has something planned for the esteemed event.

Where does Jordan fit into this? The car we saw back in May was a black Roadster with yellow trim, matching what we see here. Admittedly there's no official confirmation that this new teaser is his car, but with only 30 Venom F5 Roadsters slated for production, how many will have the exact same color scheme? That holds especially true considering Hennessey's teaser post talks about "the definitive expression of automotive craftsmanship." With a price tag of $3 million for the F5 Roadster, adding custom touches is all part of the experience.

Could there be something more happening than just a full reveal of Michael Jordan's black Venom F5 Roadster? The car is already delivered, and the last we heard, there wasn't anything new cooking in Hennessey's kitchen after the debut of the track-focused Venom F5 Revolution. But that's where things get interesting.

Revisiting Hennessey's social post with Jordan, we clearly see the lack of a roof so we're dealing with a Roadster. However, we also see small dive planes ahead of the front wheel per the F5 Revolution. Could Jordan's ride actually be a Venom F5 Revolution Roadster? Or could the Roadster be wearing some Revolution aero upgrades? Either way, it's something Hennessey hasn't officially announced yet. Perhaps that's the hidden message in this teaser.

Gallery: Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution

26 Photos

Debuting in January, the Venom F5 Revolution packs the same 1,817-horsepower punch as other versions. Hennessey says its twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 is "calibrated for competitive use," but from there, the company installs a comprehensive aero package and retunes the suspension for maximum attack on a track. There's also a roof scoop added, but if we are talking about a Venom F5 Revolution Roadster, that's pretty much a moot point.

We'll find out if our informed speculation checks out on August 18. In the meantime, don't be surprised to see more Hennessey teasers grace the digital halls of the internet.