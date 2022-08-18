Listen to this article

The first official renderings of the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster came out in 2019, and after waiting several years, the roofless supercar is finally here. It debuts for the public on August 19 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during Monterey Car Week.

Hennessey claims the Venom F5 Roadster is "the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible." Its mid-mounted engine is a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 producing 1,817 horsepower (1,355 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters). The power runs through a seven-speed, single-clutch semi-automatic transmission.

Gallery: Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Debut

23 Photos

Hennessey claims the Venom F5 Roadster is capable of exceeding 300 miles per hour (483 kilometers per hour). The company's earlier Venom GT Spyder is the current record-holder as the fastest convertible with a speed of 265.6 miles per hour (427.4 kilometers per hour).

In front, the F5 Roadster looks identical to the coupe. While not pictured here, there's a single-piece, removable carbon-fiber roof panel. It's insulated and has Alcantara upholstery on the portion in the cabin. The piece weighs just 18 pounds.

The roof panel comes with a Merino wool travel bag. There's also a pedestal with a design that takes inspiration from the car for storing the piece in your garage.

At the back, there's a new tempered glass window that provides a view of the engine. Hennesey says the material is originally for jet engines and can withstand temperatures over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (540 degrees Celsius).

The Venom F5 Roadster weighs under 3,100 pounds (1,406 kilograms), Hennessey says. For comparison, the coupe is 2,998 pounds (1,360 kilograms). Generally, convertibles weigh more than hardtops because of the roof mechanism and additional stiffening to make up for losing the top.

Hennessey is making just 30 units of the Venom F5 Roadster, which is a bit more than the 24 examples of the coupe. Production begins in late 2022, and prices start at $3 million. For comparison, the hardtop had a base cost of $2.1 million.