Hennessey’s Venom F5 family is welcoming a third to the garage. The Venom F5 Revolution breaks cover today, a track-focused version Hennessey re-engineered for more downforce and improved handling.

Powering the new track-focused Venom F5 is Hennessey’s twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter “Fury” V8 engine, calibrated for competitive use. It produces the same 1,817 horsepower (1,355 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque as the rest of the fam. However, while the Revolution offers the same output as its road-focused siblings, it is the lightest of the bunch, weighing under 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

Hennessey made most of the changes to the car’s aerodynamics and suspension. A large, adjustable full-width rear wing with endplates helped the automaker increase the car’s downforce, delivering more than 800 lbs (362 kg) at 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour). That figure rises to 1,400 lbs (635 kg) of downforce at 249 mph (400 kph). Power routes to the rear wheels through an automated single-clutch gearbox.

Hennessey installed a larger front carbon-fiber splitter to prevent air from flowing under the car. A rear diffuser helps channel any air that does make its way underneath. Dive planes in front of the wheels of the front fascia help add grip to improve turn-in, while a roof-mounted intake scoop feeds air to the engine bay.

The car features a double-wishbone suspension Hennessey customized with more aggressive alignment settings. The company also fitted it with adjustable dampers that allow trackside calibration with simple tools. New, larger alloy wheels provide a larger contact patch, which enhances the car’s cornering and stopping capabilities.

Hennessey will offer the F5 Revolution with an onboard track telemetry system, allowing for real-time monitoring. It tracks lap time, splits, cornering G-forces, and other information. The car will make its global public debut in a week at the Miami Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance on January 15. Hennessey plans to produce just 24 units for the world, with each starting at $2.7 million. According to the company, many are already sold, with only a handful remaining, so if you want one, act fast.