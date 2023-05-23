The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor debuted on May 10, and Hennessey just announced the VelociRaptor 500. As the name implies, the tuned pickup pumps out 500 horsepower. The company plans to begin deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, and the package costs $24,950 on top of the truck's $56,960 starting price.

In stock form, the 2024 Ranger Raptor has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 that makes 405 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. The only gearbox available is a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Hennessey adds a high-flow intake system, a larger front-mounted intercooler with a blow-off valve, and new engine management software. The result is a total of 500 hp and 550 lb-ft, which are gains of 95 hp and 120 lb-ft over the stock setup.

In addition to the power upgrade, VelociRaptor 500 gets new bumpers. The one in front has the model name on it, a brush guard, LED off-road lights, and recovery hooks. The truck rides on 18-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design and a black finish. It also gets 35-inch tires.

Inside, the pickup receives headrests with Hennessey's logo, all-weather floor mats, and a plaque showing the build number.

"The VelociRaptor 500 Ranger is an excellent choice for the pickup enthusiast who doesn’t need the capacity of our full-size VelociRaptor 600 F-150," said John Hennessey, company founder and CEO.

The 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor comes standard with four-wheel drive and an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case. There are also locking front and rear differentials.

The suspension includes 2.5-inch Fox Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks. Drivers can select from Normal, Tow/Haul, Sport, Slippery, Off-Road, Rock Crawl, and Baja modes that alter the transmission shift points, ABS calibration, traction control, power steering assist, and throttle response. Meanwhile, the active exhaust has Quiet, Normal, Sport, and Baja settings.

Ford supplies the truck with 17-inch wheels that have 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires. As an option, there are 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Ford will begin taking orders for the whole 2024 Ranger lineup in May. Deliveries will begin in the late summer.

