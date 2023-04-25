No, there isn't a typo in our headline. Since Texas-based Hennessey Performance already offers an upgraded Ford F-150 Raptor, this one gets a big R at the end of its VelociRaptoR name. That's because this is a 6x6 version of the Raptor R, turning all six wheels with 700 horsepower under the hood.

It should come as no surprise that Hennessey decided to give its 6x6 treatment to the Raptor R. If anything, we're surprised it took this long since the company already has the VelociRaptor and the insane Ram TRX Mammoth in 6x6 guise. That's especially true since the Hennessey team didn't make any changes to the Raptor R's supercharged 5.2-liter V8. For now at least, the Raptor R's stock 700-hp mill is enough to keep the smiles coming despite the addition of a big bed and a second axle at the back.

That's obviously the big news here. As with other 6x6 builds from Hennessey, this one is a true six-wheeler with both rear axles receiving power. To make them fit, a custom eight-foot box is added, stretching the truck to just over 27 feet in length. It rides on Hennessey 20-inch wheels shod with 37-inch tires, and to make sure they clear the fenders, a three-inch body lift is added. Fox dampers and Brembo brakes help keep the massive rig under control. Aesthetic upgrades include new bumpers front and back, upgraded LED lights, and of course there are Hennessey badges with a big red R.

According to Hennessey, the changes increase tractive grip by over 50 percent, and the long bed improves cargo capacity by 45 percent. Of course, such upgrades come with a weight penalty, though it's not as hefty as you might expect. Whereas a stock F-150 Raptor R weighs around 6,000 pounds, the Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 checks in around 6,500.

Not that we expect buyers to use this truck for hauling scrap metal, lumber, or pretty much anything work-related. Pricing for the VelociRaptoR 6x6 starts at $499,999 – enough to buy four normal Raptor Rs or five Ram TRX models, provided you stay thrifty with the options.

"The supercharged V8 in the Raptor R perfectly complements our limited edition VelociRaptoR 6×6 package," said CEO John Hennessey. "The upgrade boosts traction and improves utility, which makes the 6×6 practical and functional. It's a real blast to drive – I consider it a go-anywhere supertruck with head-turning stage presence."