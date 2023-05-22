There is no shortage of supercars to choose from if you have six or seven figures to spend and an empty parking space in your second garage that needs to be filled. You have options from Ferrari, McLaren, Pagani, Gordon Murray, and others to start. For NBA legend and businessman Michael Jordan, the selection is likely endless, but he has added a rare Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster to his roster of vehicles.

Hennessey Performance posted the photo of company CEO John Hennessey standing with Michael Jordan in front of his Venom F5 Roadster and Jordan’s private golf club in Florida named Grove XXII. The photo doesn’t show off much of the supercar, which debuted just over a year ago, but it does reveal the car’s exposed and glossy carbon-fiber body and its yellow pinstripes.

Underneath the F5 Roadster’s sheetmetal hides a mid-mounted twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 engine. It produces 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pound-feet of torque, which runs through a seven-speed, single-clutch semi-automatic transmission. Hennessey claims the supercar can exceed 300 miles per hour, with the company claiming the roadster “the world’s fastest and most powerful convertible.”

The Venom F5 Roadster looks a lot like its coupe sibling, especially at the front. However, things start to change at the cabin, which features a removable carbon-fiber roof panel that weighs just 18 pounds. New tempered glass at the back provides a peek at the potent engine behind the passenger compartment. The glass is made of a material that can withstand temperatures over 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Roadster’s lack of a roof does increase its curb weight, but not by much. The regular F5 tips the scales at 2,998 pounds, while the F5 Roadster weighs under 3,100 pounds, so there isn’t a big difference.

Jordan is one of only 30 people to own an F5 Roadster, as Hennessey limits its production. The company said it’d make just 24 examples of the coupe, so the convertible isn’t as rare. The increased production number also coincides with an increased price tag, the Venom F5 Roadster costing $3 million to start compared to the $2.1 million coupe. Production began in late 2022.