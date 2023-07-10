With a manual gearbox and no hybridization, the Porsche 911 Carrera T seems like a relic to the untrained eye in the age of electrification. However, enthusiasts know it's a sports car in its purest form, even if it has "only" 379 horsepower. That's down by 261 hp compared to a Turbo S (640 hp), and Zuffenhausen is reportedly working on a new GT2 RS with over 700 hp. There are plenty of inbetweeners as the 911 lineup is impressively vast.

A new video shot on the Autobahn shows that even with the least amount of power, the 992 is still plenty fast. It has a seven-speed manual instead of the eight-speed PDK, making it a joy to go through the gears and devour the Autobahn while the rear-mounted flat-six revs at over 7,000 rpm. On an unrestricted section of the German highway, the Carrera T hit 188 mph (303 km/h) to show you don't need crazy horsepower to reach supercar levels of speed.

For the sake of accuracy, the GPS-verified velocity was 178 mph (287 km/h) as modern speedometers tend to show a higher speed and Porsches are no exception. The Carrera T was approaching its official top speed of 181 mph (291 km/h) while the 3.0-liter engine was spinning at a little over 7,200 rpm. Eagle-eyed readers will notice the driver kept the transmission in fifth gear but that doesn't necessarily mean he could've gone any faster in sixth or seventh.

Purists will be happy to hear the gasoline-fueled 911 is not going anywhere. While just about all the other Porsche models will be EVs by the end of the decade, Porsche has made it crystal clear there won't be an electric 911 until 2030 at the earliest. However, a hybrid is coming in the following years to complement the pure ICE variants. With Zuffenhausen investing in the development and production of synthetic fuel, there is a glimmer of hope the life of the combustion engine will be prolonged.