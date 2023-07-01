German tuning company Mansory is known among car enthusiasts as the creator of some very controversial body kits for all sorts of expensive vehicles such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Porsche Cayenne, and even the Ferrari F12.

With this being said, its latest creation is no different and will surely turn a lot of heads when going down the road in a crowded city, although I'm not certain everybody will have very nice words to say about it.

Called the Mansory Venatus, the over-the-top SUV you can see in the photo gallery embedded below is based on the blisteringly quick Lamborghini Urus and boasts an in-your-face gold color that's reminiscent of the Italian automaker's Bronzo Zenas color.

Gallery: Mansory Venatus Lamborghini Urus In Bronzo Zenas Style

10 Photos

Featuring huge 24-inch fully forged FD.15 wheels that measure 10x24 inches in the front and 12.5x24 inches at the rear, the German-modified performance SUV also boasts a white leather interior that will be loved by everyone except parents of young children.

In stock form, the Lamborghini Urus is powered by a gasoline-burning 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that makes an admirable 657 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, which enables a 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometers per hour) sprint in 3.3 seconds for base S variant and in 3.1 seconds for the Performante version.

However, Mansory can improve these figures for those who think a 4,700-pound SUV should be as quick as a squirrel on steroids, with the power output raised to 900 hp and the torque upped to 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm), resulting in a higher top speed of 200 mph (323 kph).

Obviously, except for the unrestricted sections of Germany's Autobahn, as well as a handful of no-speed-limit roads and a few race tracks in the world, this kind of speed is impossible to achieve anywhere else, but it does bode well in a game of top trumps.

As always, we'd like to know what you think about this, so after browsing through the photo gallery above, head over to the comments section below to give us your thoughts.