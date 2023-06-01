Mansory isn’t exactly famous for its work on Audi products as the tuning company has a way more significant heritage of modifying vehicles from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Ferrari, Bentley, and others. However, the company’s first attempt at upgrading an Audi – the RS6 Avant from 2020 – was mighty impressive and now it’s finally time to see Mansory’s second Audi-based project. And it’s equally amazing.

Mansory has taken it to social media to promote the RSQ8 with performance and visual upgrades from the Brand-based tuning company. This isn’t the vehicle’s first online appearance, though Mansory now showcases it with a new finish and reveals more details about the improvements over the stock model.

Gallery: Audi RSQ8 by Mansory

2 Photos

Starting with the exterior, you can’t miss the heavily revised front fascia that’s anything but subtle. The more aggressive bumper has larger air intakes at the corners and a lower diffuser in a naked carbon fiber finish. The hood is more sculptured and also features the same visible carbon finish. The rest of the body is finished in green with yellow accents seen in the bumpers, wheels, and brake calipers. It’s probably worth mentioning that all carbon components are manufactured in the company's own autoclaves.

Mansory is also responsible for the hardware upgrades to the 4.0-liter V8 under the bonnet. These include a new exhaust system – developed and built in-house – and other smaller tweaks, combined with a modified ECU unit. The result is a peak output of 780 horsepower (574 kilowatts) and 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed is capped at an impressive 199 mph (320 kph).

Helping the performance SUV with traction is a set of 24-inch tires for all four corners with minimized unsprung masses for improved handling. Massive 295/30 R24 and 355/25 R24 tires fill the front and rear wheel arches harmoniously.