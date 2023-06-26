White, black, and grаy accounted for over 65 percent of all new cars sold in 2022 in the United States with the latter hue representing a little over 18 percent of the total sales. Or, simply put, nearly one of every five cars sold in the country last year was gray but that doesn’t seem to impress Fiat much. The Italian automaker announces it will stop producing gray cars and will instead focus on more colorful options.

The brand’s current model range on the European market – consisting of the 500, 500 Hybrid, Panda, and Tipo – is available in a wide selection of shades. Some of these colors include Gelato white, Sicilia orange, Paprika orange, Passione red, Blu Dipinto di Blu, Italia blue, Venezia blue, Rugiada green, Foresta green, Rose gold, and Cinema black – but it seems that there will be a new addition to the palette.

Gallery: Fiat 600 bathed in orange color

3 Photos

Promoting the company’s new slogan – “Italy. The land of colors. Fiat. The brand of colors” – is a marketing campaign that shows the new Fiat 600 bathed in vibrant orange color. It seems that the firm wants to preview a new exterior hue for its upcoming crossover, which was partially unveiled in a recent promo video. A full and official debut is scheduled for early July when we will know all about the electric 600, including its color options.

“Italy is the country of colors and, starting from today, Fiat’s cars too,” Olivier Francois, Fiat’s CEO, comments. “This choice further communicates to people the New Dolce Vita values and the Italian DNA embodied by the brand. Fiat wants to inspire people to live with optimism and positivity​ and this will also be one of the missions of the new Fiat 600e, the electric for families and friends, which will be presented on 4th July.”

According to preliminary information, the Fiat 600 will share its underpinnings with the Jeep Avenger. If this turns out to be true, the electric crossover from Italy will be available with a single-motor layout and a peak output of 154 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque. There’s also a combustion-powered version of the Jeep sold in Poland, Italy, and Spain featuring a 1.2-liter turbocharged engine. The Fiat 600 could also receive this powertrain.