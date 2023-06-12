This is the all-new Fiat 600. Our spy photographers have captured the bite-sized offering testing in public several times, except Fiat kept the design details hidden under a camouflage wrap. That covering is gone in the video above, showing off the 600 inside and out for the first time.

The video isn't full of too many surprises. While the camouflage kept the styling hidden, the overall shape and aesthetic feel quite familiar to the brand. The video reveals a stylish city runabout that adopts the brand's new design ethos. The Fiat features round headlights that cut into the hood and sit above semi-circular fog lights, borrowing cues from the new 500.

Gallery: Fiat 500X Replacement Spy Shots

11 Photos

The cabin matches what we saw in previous spy photos, which will include physical buttons for the HVAC controls. The 600 features a round binnacle for the digital instrument cluster, which sits next to a landscape-oriented 10.25-inch digital infotainment display. In the spy shots, the screen showed Apple CarPlay functionality.

The 600 features a cabin layout similar to the Jeep Avenger's, which makes sense considering the two share a platform. The pair ride on the same second-generation CMP platform that underpins several vehicles in the Stellantis portfolio, which means they could also share mechanical bits.

Jeep launched the Avenger late last year as an electric vehicle. The single-motor powertrain produces 154 horsepower and 191 pound-feet of torque, and we expect Fiat to borrow that setup for the 600. The Jeep also has a 1.2-liter gasoline engine to broaden its appeal, and the 600 might crib that, too.

Fiat hasn't announced when it plans to reveal the 600 fully. However, the new video makes it seem like it'll happen sooner rather than later. The company has already revealed the exterior design and a lot of the interior; we only need the details now. The Italian automaker might provide more information about the model sometime next month.

Fiat fans in the US might want to hold back excitement as the company might not sell it here. Jeep isn't offering the Avenger in the US, as it slots below the Renegade in the lineup. However, Fiat announced last year that the iconic 500 would return to America as an EV, and a larger 600 with four doors would be an excellent addition to dealerships and a solid Fiat 500X replacement.