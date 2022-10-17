Listen to this article

During an eventful 4xe Day held on September 8, Stellantis revealed several electric products, including the very first Jeep EV. Thankfully, we finally have some technical specifications to coincide with the public debut occurring this week at the Paris Motor Show. A forbidden fruit in the United States, the 2023 Avenger has a single motor producing 154 horsepower (115 kilowatts) and 260 Newton-meters (191 pound-feet) of torque.

The e-motor draws its juice from a 54-kWh battery built in-house by Stellantis. It has been rated at 400 kilometers (249 miles) of range in the combined WLTP cycle but you should be able to squeeze out as much as 550 kilometers (342 miles) during city use only. Once it's out of juice, the lithium-ion pack can be replenished from 20 to 80 percent in 24 minutes provided you're using a 100-kW connection. Should you be in a hurry, three minutes of charge will be enough for 30 kilometers (19 miles).

2023 Jeep Avenger

61 Photos

Jeep says the newly developed battery has been tested for over two million kilometers (1.24 million miles) and is installed below the front and rear seats and the central tunnel. The new Avenger is only 4.08 meters (160.6 inches) long, thus making it 16 centimeters (6.3 inches) shorter than the already diminutive Renegade. It delivers a generous ground clearance of 200 millimeters (nearly eight inches) with 20-degree approach and 32-degree departure angles.

See all the news about the Paris Motor Show

As for practicality, the Jeep Avenger has a cargo volume of 380 liters (13.4 cubic feet) behind the seats, supplemented by 34 liters (1.2 cubic feet) of front storage. It’s the company's first front-wheel-drive-based vehicle to get Selec-Terrain and Hill Descent Control, with six selectable driving modes: Normal, Eco, Sport, Snow, Mud, and Sand. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant is also planned.

Positioned below the Renegade in Jeep's growing lineup, the 2023 Avenger will be manufactured at the Tychy Plant in Poland and will be sold in Europe, Japan, South Korea, and other markets. It's available to preorder starting today on the Old Continent where a Launch Edition comes with all the bells and whistles.