Radio-controlled vehicles shrink the automotive experience into a more manageable size. They’re available at a variety of price points, and some models are more complex and feature-rich than others. The RC rigs in the video above rank up there in detail that go beyond only mimicking the looks of real-life dump trucks, excavators, semis, and other big rigs.

Some of the machines in the video are incredibly detailed. Most have working lights that add to the realism, but it’s just a fraction of the features. Some vehicles come with illuminated dashboards and center screens, while engine and reverse sounds mask the whirl of the hard-working electric motors. Some of the clips in the video sound like a real construction site.

This level of detail comes at a cost, with most models costing over $1,000. The five-axle low-loader semi-trailer (6:40) retails for €5,512 ($6,004, all prices are at today’s exchange rates) on its own. It has a front-end storage box, sunken lashing and anchorage eyes, fold-out chassis extensions, and complete wiring with rear lights and side markers.

Not everything in the video is that expensive. The JDM-198 RTR (5:25) loader is cheaper, retailing in one variation for $2,241. The equally burly 1/14-scale articulated dump truck (8:55) costs $2,052 on ToucanHobby.com. The Kabolite Liebhe 350 excavator (3:30) falls in the middle, with a $3,456 price tag, while the LESU Lieghe loader (5:43) is a $2,884 investment on the hobby website. That’s for a model that comes unassembled and unpainted.

RC rigs like these hard-working trucks show the breadth of car culture. These aren’t supercars that adorn posters and magazine covers, but they are no less awe-inspiring as working machines that, even in 1/14-scale, are capable of getting things done. The video shows the various vehicles excavating dirt that’s loaded into dump trucks that drive away, just like in the real world.

While not everyone will have thousands of dollars to buy toys like this, there are always cheaper options available that might not be as detailed. The radio-controlled market has products available for every wallet and goes beyond makes and models, with RC engines and transmissions celebrating the engineering of modern automobiles.