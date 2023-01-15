Listen to this article

We're just halfway through the first month of 2023 but we're already looking forward to the next holidays. That's because we've already found the first entry to our holiday wishlist: ROC Hobby's radio-controlled classic Volkswagen Beetle.

Manufactured for almost 70 years, the Volkswagen Beetle or The People's Car left a lot of impression on our childhoods. After all, over 21 million units were sold, making it an automotive icon across the globe. This RC model in RTR Gray color tugs our heartstrings and we can't blame you if it does yours, too.

Gallery: ROC Hobby 1:12 Volkswagen Beetle RC Car

19 Photos

Just like the real thing, the RC VW Beetle comes with its motor at the back, albeit, battery-operated. It also has independent suspension on all fours. But unlike the actual Beetle, the model comes with a two-speed transmission and a switch to go from RWD to 4WD.

We love the details on this scale replica, as well. There are realistic fabric soft rubber seats and working lights, while the engine hatch, doors, and front compartment are all openable. There's even a spare tire stowed inside the front trunk, plus the canopy opens to bring sunlight into the cabin.

The 1:12 scale model measures 13.3 inches (339 millimeters) long, 5.5 in (139mm) wide, and 5.5 in (139mm) tall. It has a wheelbase length of 8.0 in (202mm).

Out of the box, the RC VW Beetle comes with a 130 Brushed motor powered by a 2S Lipo 7.4V 380mAh battery, good for a maximum speed of 5 miles per hour (8 kilometers per hour). There are 9g servos as well, which control the steering and front wheels in a synchronized manner.

The price? FMS Hobby lists the ROC Hobby RC classic VW Beetle for only $189.99. Only four AAA batteries for the transmitter are needed to make it run out of the box.