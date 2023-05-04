Automotive enthusiasm comes in all shapes and sizes, and RC cars are part of that equation. We've covered several builds in the past, which seem to get wilder and more complex with every new iteration. The latest takes something we've seen before and makes it even more lifelike, giving a mini-V8-powered RC car engine a manual-operated clutch for its transmission.

The video comes from the JohnnyQ90 YouTube channel, and this isn't the first time we've covered their creations. A previous video chronicled building a three-speed manual gearbox. The new video shows how they built a manual-operated clutch for the car's mini V8 engine.

The video shows various parts milled from metal and plastic, starting with the male and female cone clutch pieces. JohnnyQ90 then created the clutch bushing, clutch fork, and clutch lever, allowing for remote control of the transmission.

The final bit of the build required fabricating the clutch bearing support before putting it all together. JohnnyQ90 added the RC drive shaft and connected the engine to the transmission, which has to be moved to the back of the car for better weight distribution.

A short demonstration at the end of the video showed off the clutch's capability and added functionality. A dial on the remote control can activate and actuate the clutch with a simple twist, providing better control over the miniature gearbox.

The RC car is far from finished, as it's presented as a bare-bones chassis with just the engine, transmission, and wheels. The following steps are to finish the electronics, stiffen the chassis, and complete the brake and exhaust systems. It's like a real car and a far departure from the typical RC vehicles available at your big-box stores.

We've seen people build mini transmissions and engines, shrinking the car into the size of a toy fit for a toddler. Legos have even been used for other RC builds, showing off people's endless creativity for automobiles of every size. If you want to make it, there are plenty of ways to accomplish that.