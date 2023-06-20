For reasons beyond our understanding, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class hasn’t been very popular among builders of overlanding camper equipment. Or, to put this more precisely, we’ve seen many more builds based on more subtle and civilized off-roaders than the G-Wagen. But one aftermarket company has seen the huge potential the boxy SUV has and has decided to create an overlanding machine based on the range-topping AMG G63 version.

Pit26 Motorsports – a distributor of suspension and performance parts for the G-Class in the United States – presents one of its most off-road capable trucks yet. This particular vehicle has been built for a client with a passion for outdoor living and exploring and takes the shape of a pickup truck with extra room for overlanding equipment. The wheelbase of the machine has been stretched by nearly 20 inches, while the suspension with portal axles has been lifted by around 5.9 inches.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 by Pit26 Motorsports

The G63 by Pit26 Motorsports sits on 38x13.5 R18 Toyo MT tires wrapped around 18-inch Innov8 Racing wheels with a matte black finish. Other upgrades not initially visible to the eye include Bilstein coilovers and additional underbody protection. Those running boards are custom-built for this particular vehicle, while the wheel arches are larger to fit the new off-road tires. There’s also a new Magnaflow exhaust system for “an impressive engine note for growling through the country.”

Speaking about the engine, there’s no word about mechanical changes to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo engine of the G63. This means the V8 mill still produces its factory output of 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. Pit26 Motorsports also keeps the transmission in stock form and says the truck could be easily reversed back to its factory look.

Last but not least, there’s a specially engineered roof rack with a custom light system. The roof rack comes with a custom adapter for hosting an IKamper Mini tent for sleeping outdoors. A dual bike rack system is loaded in the truck bed.