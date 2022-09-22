Listen to this article

Brabus has tuned a Mercedes-AMG G63 far beyond the typical upgrades. The aftermarket specialist turned the SUV into a pickup truck before going to town on upgrading the powertrain and the visuals.

Brabus powers the tuned G63 pickup with a larger 4.5-liter V8 engine, increasing its displacement from 4.0 liters. The tuner achieved this by increasing the engine’s bore and stroke and installing new forged pistons and a custom billet crankshaft. A new high-performance exhaust alters the engine’s soundtrack.

Gallery: Brabus P 900 Rocket Edition

77 Photos

Brabus also upgraded the turbochargers, increasing boost pressure while recalibrating the engine management software. The company added new maps for injection, ignition, and boost pressure control. The truck makes 900 horsepower (662 kilowatts), 315 hp more than the stock SUV. The engine churns out 992 pound-feet (1,250 Newton-meters) of torque, but Brabus caps it at 774 lb-ft (1,050 Nm).

The company also caps the truck’s top speed at 175 miles per hour (280 kilometers per hour) with an electronic governor. It weighs a hefty 5,997 pounds (2,720 kilograms), but the potent powertrain can accelerate the truck to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.7 seconds.

Brabus based the P 900 Rocket on its XLB pickup, the converted Mercedes-AMG G63. The Rocket features a steel truck bed frame with carbon bedsides. The truck also features a widebody kit, extending its width by 3.9 inches (100 millimeters). Visually, the aftermarket builder adds an integrated front spoiler, a hood cowl, front and rear fender flares, a rear diffuser, a roof-mounted wing, and other styling tweaks. Twenty-four-inch Brabus Monoblock Z Platinum Edition wheels complete the upgrade.

The tuner finished this example in Rocket Grey, although customers can order theirs in any color. The gray contrasts with the truck’s bold black leather interior with red accents. Red is also found throughout the truck on the speaker grilles, vents, and switches. It uses carbon trim throughout the cockpit.

Brabus will produce just 10 of these high-powered G63 pickups. The truck will have a starting price of €649,638 ($639,380 at today’s exchange rates), which does not include the 19 percent VAT.