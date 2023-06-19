Not every single buyer wants an SUV, and Mercedes knows that. Not only has it given the latest C-Class an estate version but it's also keeping the long-roof E-Class alive for at least one more generation. There's a wild rumor the three-pointed star will abandon wagons after 2030, and even if that's true, there's still plenty of time to avoid the omnipresent sport utility vehicle. Lest we forget the CLA Shooting Brake is still around, although not for long.

The biggest of the three Mercedes wagons is even larger than its predecessor to offer a supremely spacious interior. Codenamed S214, its wheelbase has been stretched by 22 millimeters (0.86 inches) to 2961 mm (116.57 in) for additional legroom while the width has increased by 28 mm (1.1 in) to 1880 mm (74 in) for greater elbow room. Length is up by 4 mm (0.15 in) to 4949 mm (194.84 in) and height has slightly increased by 1 mm (0.04 in) to 1469 mm (57.83 in).

2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate

29 Photos

No longer offered with an optional third row, the 2024 Mercedes E-Class can swallow 615 liters (21.7 cubic feet) with the rear seats in place or 1,830 l (64.6 cu ft) if you fold them. Go for a plug-in hybrid and practicality takes a hit due to the added hardware, with the volume dropping to 460 l (16.2 cu ft) or 1,785 l (63 cu ft) after folding the 40:20:40-split rear seats. Accessing the cargo area is done through an electrically operated tailgate fitted as standard equipment.

Numbers aside, the new E-Class Estate is a handsome wagon that has all the right reasons to cannibalize sales of the GLE. As expected, it closely follows the W214 E-Class Sedan introduced in late April and looks less controversial than the upcoming BMW 5 Series Touring. The body is sleeker than before as the drag coefficient has dropped from 0.27 to 0.26. You can have it with wheels as large as 21 inches but the base model rides on a 17-inch set.

Offered with standard rear air suspension or an optional two-axle Airmatic, the E-Class Estate promises to be a posh and comfortable family car with all the goodies available from the sedan. Yes, it can be had with three screens, a selfie camera, and TikTok integration. Angry Birds is also included, as is Zoom for conferences by using the same interior video camera mounted on the dashboard.

In Europe, Mercedes will initially sell the posh wagon as an E200 and E220d, joined by the E300e plug-in hybrid. The gasoline model uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine good for 204 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 320 Newton-meters (236 pound-feet) of torque. The four-pot mill is of the mild-hybrid variety, meaning it works with an electric motor providing an extra 23 hp (17 kW) and 205 Nm (151 lb-ft). This combo is good for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 7.8 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph (231 km/h).

The E220d diesel has a 2.0-liter engine with 197 hp (145 kW) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft), joined by the same 48V setup. It'll complete the sprint in 7.9 seconds and max out at 143 mph (230 km/h). Should you need more oomph, Mercedes says a six-cylinder diesel will follow. All versions use a nine-speed automatic transmission, which has been updated for this application for better packaging and to cut weight.

As for the E300e, it combines a turbo 2.0-liter gas engine with an electric motor for a total output of 312 hp (230 kW). The ICE is good for 204 hp (150 kW) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) whereas the e-motor produces 129 hp (95 kW) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft). Mercedes touts a 6.5-second sprint – making it the quickest of the trio – and a top speed of 141 mph (227 km/h). Courtesy of a 25.4-kWh battery pack, the electric range in the WLTP cycle can exceed 62 miles (100 kilometers).

The German luxury brand says it will also launch a diesel PHEV later. Of course, there are also going to be AMG versions, and it remains to be seen whether there the V8 will return. A recent report states the top-dog E63 will downsize to a V6 plug-in hybrid with over 700 hp, but nothing is official yet. The E63 Estate will have to face some new competition as aside from the Audi RS6 Avant, the BMW M5 Touring is likely to return in 2025.

Speaking of future versions, spy shots have revealed another jacked-up All-Terrain is planned. It has already appeared in a leaked EPA document of 2024MY cars, so it's coming to the United States, unless Mercedes wants to keep the old model for one more year.

Meanwhile, the regular Mercedes E-Class Estate will go on sale this fall in Europe.