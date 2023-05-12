In case you haven't noticed, Mercedes has gradually reduced the number of models still offered with the classic hood ornament. Depending on where you live, the three-pointed star is still available on some vehicles, including the S-Class and its Maybach sibling. Speaking of extra-long sedans, the new E-Class L will be keeping the prestigious badge based on images that have emerged ahead of the model's official debut.

Much like the C-Class L launched a couple of years ago in China, its bigger brother is going to get a classic grille design and a hood ornament. Revealing photos have been published on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website as part of the vehicle's homologation process. Mercedes didn't introduce the E-Class L at last month's Auto Shanghai 2023, so the local premiere is likely to take place in the coming months.

The MIIT document reveals China's 2024 E-Class L measures a generous 5092 millimeters (200.4 inches) in length, which makes it 143 mm (5.6 in) longer than the global version. Its wheelbase has been stretched by 133 mm (5.2 in) to a massive 3094 mm (121.8 in). It tips the scales at 1,940 kilograms (4,276 pounds).

As for power, Mercedes will sell the more spacious E-Class as an E 260 L with 201 hp (150 kW) along with an E 300 L rated at 255 hp (190 kW). Both have a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. The base version will top out at 146 mph (235 km/h) whereas the more potent variant will reach 152 mph (245 km/h).

The E-Class L will go up against other luxury saloons that have had their wheelbases stretched for greater rear legroom: Jaguar XFL, BMW 5 Series Li, Audi A6L, and the oddball A7L sedan.