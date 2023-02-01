Listen to this article

Long known for its powerful V8 engines, the next Mercedes-AMG E63 will feature a new inline-six with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain. The new drivetrain combines Mercedes-Benz's M256 turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder with an electric motor providing greater power and a limited electric-only range.

Expected to launch in 2024, the new E63 uses a similar hybrid arrangement to the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupé and Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance. Mercedes-AMG has not provided official numbers on the new drivetrain but expects in the range of 700 horsepower and 880 lb-feet of torque. That would be a significant bump compared to the current twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, which develops 604 horsepower and 626 lb-feet of torque.

In addition to the inline-six, the hybrid powertrain will use a 201-horsepower asynchronous motor and a 400-volt, 4.8kWh battery mounted under the trunk. Output from the electric motor is sent to the rear wheels via a two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. Meanwhile, the inline-six uses a nine-speed Speedshift MCT gearbox to direct power to both the front and rear wheels. As with other Mercedes-AMG PHEV models, the new E63 gets seven different driving modes, including Electric, Comfort, Battery Hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery, and Individual.

Even though the new PHEV system is designed for performance over efficiency, it includes an electric-only mode that should offer a range of up to eight miles. The setup is similar to the C63 and AMG GT, and with it, the new E63 is expected to best the current E63's performance numbers which include a 3.0 second 0 to 60 mph time and a top speed of 186 mph.

In addition to the new E63, AMG plans a successor model to the current E53, using a milder version of the E63's powertrain that includes a gearbox-mounted electric motor. Not to be outdone, the E-Class is rumored to also receive a version of the M256 inline-six. This variant is said to be a heavily reworked version of the 3.0-liter turbocharged engine that will pair with an electric motor on the rear axle.