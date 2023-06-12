The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class made its debut on April 2025, bringing a fresh new design, updated powertrain options, and a raft of new technologies. Now that the sedan is out, the automaker continues work on other versions of the model, including the regular wagon and the lifted E-Class All-Terrain. The latter has been caught on camera testing on public roads in Germany.

The short video at the top of this page shows us a camouflaged prototype with German registration plates waiting at a traffic light. Judging by the last digits of the reg plate, this trial vehicle is a part of the test fleet, which we’ve spied on previous occasions. Not much has changed on the outside since then but at least we can finally see the rugged wagon in motion.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Shots

The new E-Class All-Terrain won’t represent a breakthrough concept in the automotive industry and will instead follow the proven formula of a slightly lifted wagon with off-road-inspired body cladding and all-wheel drive. This is something the outgoing generation of the E-Class offers in the All-Terrain trim, which has an air suspension with up to 5.8 inches of ground clearance. Two special driving modes, Offroad and Offroad Plus, bring changes to the suspension, stability control, and powertrain settings.

If you like what you see and hear so far, we have more good news. Just recently, EPA documents confirmed the E-Class All-Terrain will also be sold in the United States in E450 form. This means there will be a turbocharged inline-six gasoline engine under the hood with mild hybrid support. The six-pot generates 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque in the E450 Sedan and we expect the same figures for the lifted wagon.

Last but not least, it should be mentioned the All-Terrain is one of several new versions the 2024 E-Class is expected to get. Starting with the E-Class Wagon, which will be sold in Europe, the premium model will also receive hotter E53 and E63 models, as well as additional engine options.