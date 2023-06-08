The Lexus lineup is about to grow again. Get ready for the latest luxury SUVs from Toyota's posh brand, debuting as the GX and TX. Both will debut later today in a back-to-back presentation that you can watch right here, starting at 8:00 PM Eastern Time / 5:00 PM Pacific.

This debut is a bit different than others in that Lexus provides us not one, but two different video streams for each SUV. Don't worry – they don't play simultaneously. The 2024 Lexus GX is first out of the gate, debuting promptly at 8:00 PM. You can see it in the video at the top of this article.

That means the video above is dedicated to the 2024 Lexus TX. It's slated to start at 8:03 PM, presumably leaving just enough time for the automaker to present key details of the GX before moving on.

If you're experiencing some alphabet fatigue at this point, we can help with that. The 2024 GX is based on the big body-on-frame Toyota Land Cruiser, and if you've seen previous GX teasers, you'll likely spot the similarities. It won't be a rebadge with an elegant interior, however. We've already seen the LED taillight design that covers the width of the GX liftgate, and it wears different side mirrors. There are notable differences in the body lines, and of course, we can expect a version of the Lexus spindle grille.

As for the Lexus TX, it should be based on the Toyota Grand Highlander, itself a recent addition to the SUV scene. It will also wear a spindle grille, as seen in recent teasers, and we also know it will offer three-row seating. That doesn't mean it's a seven-passenger SUV, however. Teasers have shown quad captain's chairs for the front and middle rows, with room for two more at the back.

Gasoline and hybrid powertrains are expected for the TX, but hybrid availability isn't quite as clear for the larger GX. We also expect a plethora of technology to infuse the ample greenhouses of these SUVs, though details are slim at the moment.

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait; all our questions should be answered this evening with the live debut. Be sure to join us for the gala starting at 8:00 PM EDT.