The Acura ZDX name will return in 2024 as the moniker for the brand's first EV. The company will also offer it as a sporty Type S variant.

According to Acura, the ZDX shares styling themes with the Precision EV Concept, which is one of the big debuts during this year's Monterey Car Week. We don't yet know which aspects of the concept might carry over to the version on sale because the designers are still finalizing the look at the design studio in Los Angeles.

The ZDX will ride on the General Motors Ultium platform. Powertrain specifics and battery details aren't yet available for the Acura, though. GM indicates these underpinnings can support batteries ranging from 50- to 200 kilowatt-hours.

The Precision EV Concept (above) debuts Acura's design language for its future EVs. The company says that the shape is supposed to evoke a speedboat slicing through the water.

Acura also showed renderings of the Precision EV concept's interior. The cabin features a yoke-shaped steering wheel and a small, simple digital display above it. The appearance looks inspired by a race car's cockpit. There's also an infotainment screen at an angle that points at the driver.

The concept has intriguing driving settings. In Instinctive Mode, the entire cabin lights up in red, and the steering wheel moves toward the driver. Alternatively, Spiritual Lounge mode activates autonomous driving, causing the wheel to retract into the dashboard and activating a blue, underwater lighting motif.

According to a rumor in 2021, GM's plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, might assemble the ZDX. This is the same site that builds the Cadillac Lyriq electric crossover.

Honda will also have an EV on the Ultium platform. The Prologue will go on sale in early 2024, before the ZDX's arrival in showrooms. Like the Acura, it'll have a new design language.

In the ZDX announcement, Acura provides the first confirmation of the brand launching an EV on Honda's own e:Architecture platform in 2026. The Honda-badged model arrives the same year. So far, there are no technical details are available about these underpinnings.

For an extended tour of the Precision EV Concept, check out our one-on-one video with it: