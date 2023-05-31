You might not plan on buying an Aston Martin DB12, but now there's an opportunity to pretend to purchase one by playing with the highly detailed configurator. It doesn't list pricing, so there are no worries about sticker shock.

The first choice is the exterior color, and there are lots of options. Aston Martin splits them into sections that include Blacks & Greys, Purples & Blues, Greens, Reds, Bronzes & Oranges, and Silvers & Whites. The car's signature shade is Iridescent Emerald.

Gallery: Aston Martin DB12

35 Photos

Buyers can also select more exterior elements. For example, the trim is available in gloss black, carbon fiber, or body color. There's also a metallic or black grille. In addition, there are seven wheel designs to pick from, and they all have a 21-inch diameter.

Moving inside, there are thin performance seats and more luxurious Sports Plus chairs with diamond-shaped stitching. The cabin comes standard in a two-tone look, and buyers can select the primary and secondary shades. There are even 11 colors available for the carpet and six hues for the seatbelts. A carbon-fiber pack covers the center console in the lightweight material. A 1,170-watt Bowers & Wilkins stereo is an optional upgrade.

Aston Martin offers a few luxury accessories. There's a four-piece fitted luggage set, a golf bag, a ski rack, and, weirdest of all, a pet pack with a dog bed.

The DB12 packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that makes 671 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 590 pound-feet of torque between 2,750 and 6,000 rpm. It can reach 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 202 mph.

Compared to the previous engine, this one has modified cams, larger-diameter turbos, and a redesigned cooling system. The model also has an electronic rear differential.

The cabin has an updated infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The navigation system has 3D mapping.

Aston Martin will begin delivering the DB12 in the third quarter. The company isn't outlining pricing yet.