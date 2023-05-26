Less than 48 hours after the official debut of the Aston Martin DB12, the automaker sold the privileged opportunity to own the very first customer car during a charity auction in Cannes, France. The world’s first super tourer (this is how Aston Martin describes the DB12) was sold for $1.6 million during a star-studded event in support of amfAR Gala Cannes 2023 benefiting The Foundation for AIDS Research.

The vehicle was brought to the stage by Eva Longoria and James Marsden, while famous celebrities from the world of entertainment, the arts, and fashion also joined the event. Some of the guests included Queen Latifa, actors Rebel Wilson, Fan Bingbing, and models Sara Sampaio, Bianca Balti, Heidi Klum, Stella Maxwell, and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The organizers’ expectations regarding the sale price of the vehicle had probably been too conservative as Aston Martin says the DB12 fetched well beyond the initial estimates. All earnings will support the work of the foundation for AIDS research. The supercar is not only the first from the DB12 production but will also be signed by Aston Martin Formula 1 drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso who will add their signatures to the engine cover.

Other special touches this one-of-one DB12 features include Q by Aston Martin tweaks such as a special fender badge and headrest embroidery. A special plate on the inner side of the door sill will display the vehicle’s history.

“Aston Martin is thrilled to have supported the amfAR Gala Cannes. In addition to showcasing the generosity of amfAR attendees, the incredible amount raised through this charity auction highlights the excitement for the new DB12 and the unique ultra-luxury and high-performance aspects of this model that elevate it well beyond the current GT category,” Lawrence Stroll, chairman of Aston Martin, comments.

Regular production of the Aston Martin DB12 is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year. No pricing details are available yet but its predecessor, the DB11, had an MSRP of $208,425 for the base 2022 model in the US.