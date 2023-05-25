The Forza Motorsport video game franchise will get a new entry in the simulation racing series sometime this year. When the game goes on sale, General Motors will be front and center, with the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac Racing V-Series.R LMDh race car gracing the game’s cover.

Turn 10 Studios will provide a closer look at the cars at this year’s Xbox Games Showcase on June 11, with a complete walkthrough of the single-player career gameplay on June 13. Hopefully, this is when we’ll learn the game’s exact release date for the Xbox Series X/S and PC. It will feature 4K resolution and 60 frames per second with ray tracing.

Gallery: Forza Motorsport Cover Cars

2 Photos

Forza Motorsport will launch with over 500 cars on its roster, with over 100 entirely new for the game. It will also feature more new race cars than any previous title, offering 800 unique customization upgrades, too. Turn 10 also added five new tracks that include Hakone (Japan), Kyalami (South Africa), and, possibly, Mid-Ohio, if our keen eyes aren’t mistaken.

The newest Forza entry has more technical advances than the fifth, sixth, and seventh entries combined. It will have advanced weather models, dynamic time-of-day settings (a first for the franchise), and changing track conditions. It’ll also feature new Blind Driving Assists to help visually impaired gamers experience the joys of Forza Motorsport and One Touch Driving for those who have trouble pressing multiple buttons simultaneously.

This is the first time the Corvette E-Ray is on a Forza cover. The E-Ray debuted earlier this year as a hybrid, the first-ever electrified version of the sports car. It features a 6.2-liter V8 engine with a combined output of 655 horsepower, capable of reaching 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. It can complete the quarter-mile in 10.5 seconds at 130 miles per hour. The front-mounted electric motor, which gives the Corvette all-wheel drive, makes 160 hp.

The Cadillac race car also debuted earlier this year, hitting the race track in late January. Other cars to have graced previous covers include the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Ford GT, Audi R8, McLaren P1, Ferrari 458, and a handful of other sports cars.