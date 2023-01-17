Listen to this article

The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray debuts as the first-ever electrified model of the iconic sports car. With its electric motor and 6.2-liter V8, the hybrid model has a total output of 665 horsepower (481 kilowatts). Chevy claims the E-Ray can reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.5 seconds, making it the quickest production 'Vette ever. The sprint through the quarter-mile reportedly takes 10.5 seconds at a speed of 130 mph (209 kph).

On its front axle, the E-Ray has an electric motor making 160 hp (120 kW) and 125 pound-feet (165 Newton-meters). A 1.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery powers the system. In Stealth Mode, the hybrid Corvette can drive without running the V8 at up to 45 mph (72 kph).

The combustion engine powertrain component is the familiar LT2 6.2-liter V8 from the Stingray. It makes 495 hp (369 kW) and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) in this application. The E-Ray also has a new lightweight 12-volt lithium-ion battery that powers the ICE's stop-start system.

