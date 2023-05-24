Two major racing video game franchises are getting a slew of updates that adds new cars and other content. Forza Horizon 5 and Gran Turismo 7 players will have plenty of new stuff to explore this week.

Gran Turismo’s patch 1.34 introduces three new cars: Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, Greening Auto Company Maverick, and Nissan GT-R Nismo R32. However, the patch brings more than just new metal to the game.

Gallery: Grann Turismo 7 Patch 1.34

7 Photos

The latest update also brings an engine swap feature to GT Auto. The game gets a new ultimate category added to the tuning shop, two extra GT Café menus, and two fresh Scapes for the game’s photo mode. It’s a minor content update that players should enjoy, especially with the new engine swap feature.

Forza Horizon 5 also receives updates to its Photo Mode. Players will have many new features and selectable options available, including time of day and weather changes, character positions and emotes, photo presents, and a portrait mode toggle.

Forza is, of course, also getting new car content. The overlanding modification that was available for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lighting Platinum is rolling out to 16 additional trucks in the game like the 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2, 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor, 2022 GMC Hummer EV, 2014 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6, and many more.

The game is also getting all-new Pathfinder Challenges, with 12 unique routes added to Free Roam mode. FH5 is also getting six new cars: the 2019 DeBerti Ford Super Duty F-250 Lariat “Transformer,” 1986 Ford F150 XLT Lariat, 1972 Chevrolet K-10 Custom, 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, 2019 Cupra Formentor VZ5, and 2022 Cupra Tavascan Concept. The two Cupra models are available as gifts through June 22, so act fast if you want to save some in-game coins.

Gallery: Forza Horizon 5 May Updates

7 Photos

Forza Horizon 5 has two updates launching this week, with the first available to download on May 23. The new Photo Mode and other content will become available on May 25. Depending on your location, the Gran Turismo 7 update will be ready to download later tonight or early tomorrow. It goes live at 10 p.m. PST on May 24, 1 a.m. ETS on May 25.