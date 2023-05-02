The BMW M4 CSL is a precision machine built for speed and power. And what better place to push the limits of this high-performance vehicle, at least on a straight line, than on the unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn.

Automann-TV on YouTube gives us a full driver's point of view of the BMW M4 CSL while setting the Autobahn ablaze. Along with various attempts to test the lightweight model's acceleration rate, the driver also tried to reach its top speed, which is electronically limited to 191 miles per hour (307 kilometers per hour). Unfortunately, the driver only reached 186 mph (300 km/h) as indicated in the speedometer.

BMW is only making 1,000 examples of the M4 CSL worldwide. The coupe received numerous improvements over the M4 Competition, making it the fastest BMW ever to lap the Nurburgring's Nordschleife circuit in just 7:20.2.

The M4 CSL features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine that produces 543 horsepower, a 40-hp increase over the M4 Competition. The output could be higher than advertised, though, as discovered when the car was tested on a dyno before.

BMW has gone to great lengths to reduce the M4 CSL's weight, eliminating 240 pounds, giving the coupe a 3,640-lbs curb weight. The weight loss program included cutting the rear seats, using carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic components, and installing a titanium rear silencer. CFRP was also used for the double-bubble roof, which also helped in lowering the car's center of gravity.

Inside, the limited model has two lightweight M Carbon full bucket seats designed for track driving. They lack lumbar support, power adjustability, and heating, but BMW offers heated M Carbon bucket seats with complete power adjustability as a no-cost option. There are no rear seats, too.

The BMW M4 CSL's visual enhancements are all about performance, with maximum cooling potential and generating downforce in mind. High- and low-temperature cooling circuits ensure optimal operating temperatures during street and track driving.