At this point, the Rimac Nevera has already established itself as one of the fastest production cars on the planet. The electric hypercar is certainly the fastest of its kind right off the showrooms, but how does it feel to drive on public roads at speeds? Automann-TV gets its hands on the Rimac for a trip to the unrestricted sections of the Autobahn. Amazing things happened, as expected.

The tester on the video tried to measure the Nevera's acceleration rate from 62 to 124 miles per hour (100 to 200 kilometers per hour) on several occasions. The hypercar easily finished the task, with the quickest runs recorded at around the 2.8-second mark.

On another occasion, the tester tried to max out the Rimac Nevera to whatever the Autobahn traffic can permit. The fastest the car reached was 216 mph (348 km/h) on the speedometer, which translated to 205.5 mph (330.8 km/h) on the Racebox used in the video. It was absolutely mind-boggling, considering that this test was done on a public thoroughfare.

As insane as the numbers mentioned might sound, they weren't the absolute numbers for the Rimac Nevera. In fact, one example of the Croatian hypercar was recorded to reach 256 mph (412 km/h) at the Automotive Testing Papenburg in Germany, officially crowning it the fastest production EV. It was completed in the hands of Miro Zrnčević, Rimac's chief test and development driver.

The Rimac Nevera was not modified for its top-speed attempt and used road-legal Cup 2 R tires, with a Michelin engineer checking the tires before the run. It was put into top speed mode, which electronically limits the maximum velocity to 219 mph (352 km/h) on a customer car. However, this can be further unlocked to the car's absolute maximum during "special customer events with the support from the Rimac team and under controlled conditions."

The Nevera had a GPS-based Racelogic V-Box device installed to accurately measure its speed during its top-speed run last year.