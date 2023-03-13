Listen to this article

Automakers offer a variety of performance vehicles. While there are big differences between a Honda Civic Type R and a Ford Mustang GT, aftermarket parts and tuning can reduce those differences, which a new Sam CarLegion YouTube video demonstrates. The channel got tuned versions of the Mustang GT, Kia Stinger GT, and Civic Type R to compete in a series of drag races.

None of the cars on the track are stock. The 2017 Mustang GT features an intake and exhaust upgrade with a tune. Its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine produces 460 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque. Its six-speed manual feeds power to the rear wheels while weighing 3,705 pounds.

The 2018 Stinger GT has a custom tune. Its 3.3-liter V6 produces 410 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque, which is less than the Mustang. However, the Kia features an all-wheel-drive system that should help even though the sedan weighs 4,023 pounds.

The 2019 Civic Type R has a lot of new hardware that ups its output to a Mustang-beating 480 hp from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The mill makes 450 lb-ft of torque, which powers the front wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox. The Civic is the lightest of the group at 3,117 pounds.

The results were all over the map. The Kia won the first race by a large margin, with the Mustang taking second. It barely beat out the Honda, winning by a bumper. The Mustang got a better start in the second race, which it maintained through the finish line. The Kia took second, with the Civic taking third once again.

The third race saw the Civic beat the Ford for the first time, taking second place and beating the Ford by a car length. The Stinger took first once again, thanks to the advantage of its all-wheel-drive system.

The two rolling races hurt the Stinger, which took last in both runs. The first rolling race went to the Mustang. However, the Civic got its revenge in the second bout, winning less than a car length ahead of the iconic pony car.