BMW slipped into Auto Shanghai with a host of concept cars we've already seen, and an amped-up version of its i7 electric flagship sedan called the M70. There's also the X1 SUV on display in BMW's booth, but the one offered in China is a bit different from those elsewhere. This year's show in Shanghai actually marks the debut of the X1 and electric iX1 long-wheelbase models.

How much longer is China's Bimmer? In profile view you likely won't see much difference, but the wheelbase increases 4 inches, up to 110.3 inches. Similarly, the overall length grows by a similar amount, stretching 181.7 inches total. With this in mind, take another look at the photos and you'll see the rear door is ever-so-slightly longer. And while it sounds like a small number overall, it does generate quite a bit more legroom in the X1's back seat.

Buyers in China will have two X1 trim levels to choose from, starting with the SDrive20Li. It wields a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder engine cranking out 154 hp, but stepping up to the sDrive25Li brings the familiar turbocharged 2.0-liter four-pot. In this application it makes 201 hp, and it's also offered in xDrive models turning all four wheels.

On the electric side of the fence, BMW doesn't offer specific information on the iX1 sold in China aside from calling out a special grille design. We do know it will feature a dual-motor design, however.

The 2023 BMW X1 debuted for North America in May 2022, packing just the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine option making 241 hp. The iX1 debuted just a month later with a promise of 313 combined hp from a dual-motor powertrain, but unlike its gas-powered sibling, it's not available in North America. It's certainly possible the iX1 for China will feature the same output as the version offered in other markets, but for now, that information is unconfirmed.