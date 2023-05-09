The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class made its debut late last month, bringing a fresh new face, tons of new technologies, and familiar engines. The AMG models are still under development and we have new photos showing the mid-range E53, which will sit just below the range-topping E63.

The gallery below depicts both the sedan and the wagon variants of that model. Two different prototypes were spied at two different locations – the sedan was snapped in snowy Sweden, while the long-roof E53 was captured doing laps around the Nurburgring. Both cars had fully camouflaged bodies and quad exhaust pipes.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E53 new spy photos

21 Photos

Don’t let those exhausts deceive you, though. There’s no V8 under the hood and word on the street is the current generation’s 3.0-liter inline-six will be replaced by a four-cylinder mill. According to preliminary and yet unofficial information, Mercedes intends to use the 2.0-liter hybrid powertrain from the new C63, which will be slightly detuned for this application. As a reminder, in the C63, the engine generates 671 horsepower. The same mill will also be used by the AMG GLC 63.

The 2024 E-Class has two engine options in the United States. The base E 350 carries over with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder, though it gains a small electric motor to become a mild hybrid. The E 450, in turn, has a turbo I6 in a mild hybrid setup with an output of 375 hp. The outgoing generation E53 had 429 hp, which means the new generation should get at least around 500 hp to leave enough room for the E 450.

We don’t know when this new generation of AMG-developed E-Class models will arrive but given the recent E-Class debut, we believe we could see the E53 duo before the year’s end. The flagship E63 is probably coming next year.