Ford is readying up to refresh its best-selling F-150 lineup. The full-size truck was first caught testing on public roads toward the end of last year. This time, our spies caught another test vehicle but in the Tremor guise, given away by the step boards, skid plate up front, wheels wrapped in chunky tires, bumper-integrated dual exhaust tips, and the unconcealed "TR" decal on the bed's side panel.

Just like the previous sightings of non-Tremor variants, the heavy camouflage suggests that there will be styling changes at the front and rear fascias. One of the spy shots before provided a better look at the taillights, which saw a vertical line angled forward, akin to what you'll see on the electric F-150 Lightning.

Gallery: 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor Spy Shots

6 Photos

Needless to say, it's still early to concretely tell what those updates will be, though we'll wager they're enough to refresh the lineup, including the current Tremor trim that was launched in 2020.

The recent spy shots didn't have any insight into the cabin changes. However, a previous peek into the cabin of the what-was-believed to be the range-topping Limited trim saw a supposed rearrangement of the dashboard layout. It was believed that the HVAC vents will be placed atop the infotainment system, which could allow a wider touch screen.

The F-150 Tremor hosts suspension upgrades with optional trail technology, which is a set of off-road-focused features that put the trim over the FX4 package without opting for the full-fledged Raptor model. That said, the upcoming F-150 Tremor refresh might not include updates to the said features.

The story could be the same with the powertrain, as well. Of note, the current F-150 Tremor is powered by Ford's 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, dishing out 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque.

The refreshed Ford F-150 lineup is believed to be coming later this year as a 2024 model. The fairly new Raptor R has also been spotted hiding design updates, which could arrive at a later time.