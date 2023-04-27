Bentley is heading into the summer with some minor tweaks to the Continental GT and Flying Spur. Actually, there are some differences across all 2024 Bentley models with regard to recycled materials, but the crux of this announcement focuses on the brand's familiar coupe and sedan.

And of these two models, visual attention falls to the Continental GT and to be even more specific, the Azure trim. You'll find a new vertical grille fitted to the front of both GT and drop-top GTC models, borrowing inspiration from the Bentayga Azure. The 22-inch ten-spoke wheels from the Flying Spur are also bolted up as standard equipment. All combined, Bentley says this brings "further harmony" with other Azure models.

Gallery: 2024 Bentley Continental, Flying Spur Updates

13 Photos

Not to be left out, the Flying Spur in Speed and S trim trades the straight vane grille for a matrix pattern. The Speed range also gains an option to have exterior trim finished in gray, which according to Bentley adds a bit more sport to the Blackline spec. Azure models also receive new floormats made of 100 percent pure wool for a deep, padded feeling.

Both the Continental GT and Flying Spur get new finishes for brushed aluminum components on the front and along the sides. The process involves brushing the bits from multiple directions, which is supposed to create a three-dimensional effect. A new exterior color option called Topaz Blue is also available.

As for the sustainable aspect, Bentley is keen to say every model now has carpeting made entirely of recycled nylon. The luxury brand previously used virgin nylon in the manufacturing process, but Bentley pledges that the recycled material delivers the same feel and comfort as before.

While these are 2024 models, it's worth noting that the updated Continental GT Azure shown here doesn't appear to match the facelifted Continental GT prototypes we've seen in spy photos. Those camouflaged models have different fascias and changes to the headlights, and could debut late this year.