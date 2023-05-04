The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is under development as an upcoming competitor against the Audi A6 Allroad. This is our second time seeing one on the road.

Like the current E-Class All-Terrain, the new one uses the wagon body as a starting point. Mercedes lifts the ride height and adds additional body cladding around the fenders. While not visible here, expect there to be other styling tweaks to differentiate this rugged variant from the regular long-roof model.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Spy Shots

13 Photos

The existing E-Class All-Terrain has an air suspension that offers up to 5.8 inches of ground clearance, which is 2.0 inches more than the standard setup. Offroad and Offroad Plus driving modes tweak the suspension, stability control, and powertrain settings.

We don't have photos inside this E-Class All-Terrain, but the layout is likely largely similar to the standard model. The new car is available with screens spanning the dashboard, including one for the passenger. A camera pointing at the driver can work for video conferencing through Zoom or Webex.

A filing with the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that Mercedes plans to bring the new E-Class All-Terrain to the United States. The documentation says that it would use the E450's powertrain that consists of a turbocharged inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance making 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet.

For comparison, the A6 Allroad has a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 335 hp and 369 lb-ft. The 2023 model starts at $68,995 after the $1,095 destination fee.

We don't know exactly when the E-Class All-Terrain arrives. The EPA filing indicates it would be on sale for the 2024 model year. If that's the case, then Mercedes could debut the model soon. Although, the company hasn't premiered the regular wagon yet.

We don't yet have pricing for any of the new E-Class models. The 2023 E-Class All-Terrain starts at $72,400 after the $1,150 destination charge in the United States.

For more E-Class discussion, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: