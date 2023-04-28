The Ford Focus is currently in its fourth generation, though the model was discontinued in the United States with the demise of the previous generation model. Currently available in Europe and a few other markets around the world, the hatchback (also sold as a wagon in some countries) is facing an uncertain future as the automaker is restructuring its business towards building more SUVs and trucks. Many customers are surely going to miss the Focus though, as it is undoubtedly one of the best mainstream driver’s cars.

Case in point – km77.com’s latest moose test of the facelifted Focus for the Spanish market. The evaluated vehicle has a 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder turbocharged engine with mild hybrid support, generating a peak output of 125 horsepower (92 kilowatts) at 6,000 rpm. This is one of four available engines in that market, together with a more powerful 1.0-liter option, a 1.5-liter diesel with 116 hp (82 kW), and the Focus ST with its 2.3-liter inline-four putting out 280 hp (206 kW).

The test vehicle rides on 215/50 R17 Continental EcoContact 6 tires and it’s also worth pointing out that it is equipped from the factory with the ST-Line kit. It adds a slightly stiffer suspension and a multi-link rear suspension setup. As a side note, only the ST-Line and wagon models get the multi-link suspension at the back as the rest of the range comes from the factory with a torsion beam setup.

During the first attempt, the Focus doesn’t perform great but that’s probably because the driver isn’t prepared for the reactions of the car. After a few other attempts, the blue hatch covers the moose test with a speed of 47.2 miles per hour (76 kilometers per hour), which is a good result for a hatchback that is now five years old.

The facelifted version of the current generation Focus debuted in November 2021 with new electrified powertrains, design upgrades, and a new infotainment system. The highlight of the tech boost was the introduction of a new 13.2-inch touchscreen with support for over-the-air updates and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.