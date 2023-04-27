The Subaru Outback is among the brand's best-selling products in the United States. Now, Teknikens Värld in Sweden puts the lifted wagon through the moose test.

In Sweden, the Outback is exclusively available with a 2.5-liter flat four-cylinder engine that makes 166 horsepower (124 kilowatts) and 186 pound-feet (252 Newton-meters) of torque. In the US, the 2.5-liter mill produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft. There's also a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder powerplant that offers 260 hp and 277 lb-ft.

Teknikens Värld notes that the stability control system activates quickly and slows down the vehicle. To pass the test, the publication requires a model to get through the cones with an entry speed of at least 44.7 miles per hour (72 kilometers per hour) while fully loaded to the gross weight limit. The Outback completes the test at exactly this velocity. There's a lack of grip when attempting it while going faster.

The Outback received a refresh for the 2023 model year. It included mildly updated exterior styling. Subaru also updated the EyeSight safety assist system to give the cameras a wider field of view. Models with the 11.6-inch infotainment screen received the wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Limited trim got a 12-way power driver's seat to replace the previous 10-way adjustment.

For the 2024 model year, the Outback starts at $30,190. The least expensive trim with the turbocharged engine begins at $40,655. The range-topping Touring XT is $44,090.

Subaru delivered 147,262 examples of the Outback in the US in 2022, which was down 4.8 percent from the prior year. It ranked second place in the brand's sales behind the Crosstrek's volume of 155,142 units.

As of March 2023, Subaru has 32,767 deliveries for the year so far, which is down 0.6 percent from the first three months of 2022. The Crosstrek is the automaker's bestseller by moving 41,562 examples.