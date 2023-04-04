Listen to this article

The Ford Fiesta is shockingly going away this year while Volkswagen has hinted that the Polo's days might be numbered due to upcoming Euro 7 regulations. In contrast, Renault is determined to keep its B-segment hatchback as new spy shots reveal the Clio will get a nip and tuck later in 2023 that should stick around for 3-4 years. In the meantime, our car paparazzi spotted the camouflaged prototype undergoing testing somewhere in France.

The black-and-white swirly pattern does a good job of tricking us into believing the 2024 Clio will be more of the same. However, an undisguised car was spotted a while ago during a photoshoot, revealing significant changes to the LED light signature at the front. Attached below, the spy video presumably shows a range-topping Esprite Alpine trim level with vertical daytime running lights extending down onto the bumper à la Peugeot or DS Automobiles.

2024 Renault Clio facelift spy photos

14 Photos

Renault is planning some changes at the back where the taillights appear to have fresh LED graphics and the redesigned bumper has a wider recess around the license plate. While most automakers are typically hiding the exhaust tip under the bumper on their non-performance cars, that doesn't seem to be the case here with the 2024 Clio. It actually sticks out more than it should, likely because the French brand was testing something new pertaining to the engine.

Although our spies weren't able to take a peek inside the cabin, we can see Renault went through the trouble of hiding the dashboard. It suggests some changes are planned, but with this being only a facelift, there's likely nothing to write home about. With the rise of crossovers and EVs, demand for ICE subcompact hatchbacks isn't what it used to be, so it's not feasible to invest a lot of money in a mid-cycle update.

The 2024 Renault Clio facelift will coincide with the release of an equivalent Mitsubishi Colt this fall. Joining the Captur rebadged as an ASX, the "new" hatch will be built by the company with the diamond logo and is going to inherit the electrified powertrain from the Clio E-Tech Hybrid. It'll be made in Bursa, Turkey where the Clio is assembled.