Just a few days ago, BMW teased the XM 50e as the flagship SUV’s entry-level trim. At the time, we expected the model to receive the same powertrain as the M760e with a peak output of 563 horsepower and 591 pound-feet of torque. Now we have the official and final numbers and, unfortunately, they aren’t as good as we hoped for initially.

The Bavarian automaker decided not to make a big announcement with a detailed press release for the XM 50e but instead published its specifications on a product page (check the first source link below). And the numbers aren’t exactly impressive, considering the XM is a fully-fledged M model – the output is 469 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This isn’t bad per se but we were hoping for more power.

The output comes courtesy of a 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine, supported by an electric motor with 197 hp. This powertrain configuration is indeed shared with the M760e but in the luxury electrified limo, it features a more powerful version of the combustion mill. Identically, the power in the XM 50e is delivered to all four wheels through a standard eight-speed automatic transmission with different driving modes.

Maximum power of 469 horsepower in a vehicle that weighs around 6,000 pounds results in a 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in 5.1 seconds. Again, this isn’t slow for such a large SUV by any means, but the standard XM sprints in just 4.1 seconds, while the range-topping Label Red does that acceleration in impressive 3.7 seconds.

The last bit of information regarding the new XM 50e concerns its electric range. The electrified SUV uses the same 22.1 kWh battery pack as the M760e, which is enough for up to 52 miles (84 kilometers) between two charges. The Label Red, for comparison, can do just about 30 miles (48 km) at a fully charged battery.