The BMW XM has already started its production but the range-topper, the XM Label Red will be arriving later this year. The ultimate M SUV is set to officially debut in fall 2023.

We've seen an official preview of the XM Label Red last year. And if you're among those who got excited by this revelation, you'd be delighted to know that BMW has already opened the waiting list for the XM Label Red on its customer-facing website for Germany. The Bavarian company will just need a few standard pieces of information to begin the process of securing your slot for the limited-production, range-topping XM.

The automaker has also doubled down on the power output details of the high-powered hybrid SUV. While power figures aren't finalized just yet, BMW mentioned on the web page that it will be producing 748 horsepower (550 kilowatts) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque, which are both slightly different from what was originally announced.

Of course, that power comes from a twin-turbo4.4-liter V8 engine combined with a single electric motor – a setup that produces 644 hp (480 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of pull in the standard non-Label Red BMW XM.

Apart from these figures, the BMW XM Label Red also boasts a unique exterior design with red trim around the windows, grille, and wheels, and a red XM badge on the grille. The interior is expected to feature special trim to match the vehicle's overall theme. Given the significant power boost, the Label Red may also feature upgrades to its suspension and braking systems, enhancing its overall performance and driving experience.

And then, there's the matter of pricing. The standard XM will start at $159,000 (plus $995 destination and handling charges), with the most expensive configuration setting a customer back by $168,395. The XM Label Red, however, is set to start at $185,000.