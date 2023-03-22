Listen to this article

The Mini Clubman Final Edition marks the farewell for the wagon. The special model is limited to 1,969 units worldwide – a reference to the original's year of introduction.

There are no details yet about pricing or the number of Clubman Final Editions coming to the United States. Motor1.com reached out to the automaker for more info. "We’re planning a US press release with market-specific details in a few weeks time once we have the info confirmed. For the moment this is a global announcement," a spokesperson told us.

The Final Edition is available in three colors: Nanuq White, Enigmatic Black, and Melting Silver. The body also gets Shimmer Copper trim on places like the grille surround and the stripes that adorn the hood, side, and rear. A "1 of 1969" badge is on the C-pillar. The 18-inch wheels have a copper-colored face and black details.

As occupants enter this model, they see door sills with Final Edition branding. The bottom spoke of the Nappa-leather-covered steering wheel has the same emblem. The upholstery is a mix of brown and black. The seatbacks have an anthracite-colored Piquet fabric insert. The central instrument panel has a mix of Sage Green Dark and Shimmer Copper trim. A "1 of 1969" badge is on the passenger side.

The original Mini Clubman was available between 1969 and 1981. Under BMW's ownership, Mini revived the wagon in 2007 with an odd door arrangement with one on the left side, two on the right side, and a split opening at the back. A new generation arrived in 2015.

Mini is currently hard at work electrifying the brand's lineup. For example, there are new details available about the 2025 Aceman EV SUV. The base model has a single electric motor driving the front wheels and making 181 horsepower. The 40-kilowatt-hour battery offers an estimated 186 miles of range in the WLTP cycle. The SE trim bumps the power output to 215 hp and increases the battery capacity to 54 kWh for 249 miles of driving distance.

The larger Countryman EV launches in the first quarter of 2024, and some specs are already available. Buyers can get 54-kWh or 64-kWh battery packs. The base model has 188 hp from a single motor, and the SE makes 268 hp with two motors, providing all-wheel drive.