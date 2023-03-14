Listen to this article

China currently has some of the most interesting and best-selling electric vehicles in the world. Some of the local companies are comparable to Tesla in terms of technological progress and global sales, and there are other automakers that build machines that aren’t sold outside China. One very good example is the HiPhi Z, which is an all-electric sedan with a futuristic shape and impressive capabilities.

Our friends at Wheelsboy recently had the privilege to review the Z (nothing in common with the Nissan Z) and their video is attached at the top of this page. Below, you can find an exclusive gallery shared with Motor1.com, showing a vehicle that looks like a sedan from the year 2030 or beyond. And no, it is not a concept car but a production vehicle that you can actually buy in China for around $88,000 at the current exchange rates.

Gallery: HiPhi Z

13 Photos

The sci-fi exterior hides some first-class technologies. These include a standard air suspension, rear steering system, LED lights at the back displaying messages while the car is parked, electrically operated doors (with a showoff mode), rotating and tilting center screen on the dashboard, and others. But wait, this isn’t the most impressive thing about the HiPhi Z.

The electric powertrain of the model uses two electric motors, one for each wheel, with a total output of more than 600 horsepower and 605 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. This is enough power to propel the sedan to 62 miles per hour in just 3.8 seconds despite the giant 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack within the floor. On the NEDC cycle, which is considerably more generous than the EPA and WLTP ranges, the car should be able to travel up to 438 miles (705 kilometers) at a single charge.

There’s more good news, though. The Z is not only fast but according to the host, it also feels quite engaging behind the steering wheel. Something we don’t say often for a Chinese car – this one looks very well-engineered with a solid body and direct steering. “It feels like a lot of thought was put into every aspect of it.” Color us very intrigued.