Geely may be not a popular name in the United States but the company is actually a huge player in the automotive industry. In addition to owning Volvo, Polestar, and Lotus, the Chinese firm also has partnerships with Daimler and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, among others. But, meanwhile, it also builds its own cars and to be honest, it is pretty good at it.

Just last month, Geely unveiled its Galaxy range of models, which will comprise at least seven premium electrified models. In the mainstream segment, there’s a new SUV from the brand and it’s highlighted in a new video review from our friends at Wheelsboy. The video is attached at the top of this page and below, there’s an exclusive gallery with the vehicle courtesy of the Chinese publication.

Gallery: Geely Boyue L

11 Photos

The Boyue L is a new product that is the successor of the Boyue X – and it’s not just a facelift but an actual second-generation SUV, which brings many design, interior, and tech upgrades. It is based on Geely’s CMA architecture and is offered with combustion and mild-hybrid powertrains. If you want plug-in electric power, you will have to look for a Galaxy-branded version of the vehicle.

Compared to its predecessor, the newer SUV doesn’t only look slightly more expensive – it commands a few thousand dollars premium, but even a quick look inside the cabin shows where most of the extra money goes into. The dashboard now features a standard large vertical tablet-style screen for all trim levels and the material quality is much higher than before.

As mentioned, the Boyue L is offered in China only with combustion engines. The vehicle tested in the video above is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. The peak power is 215 horsepower (160 kilowatts) and 240 pound-feet (325 Newton-meters) of torque, which aren’t exactly solid figures, especially when it comes to torque.

The starting price of the vehicle in China – around $24,000 with the current exchange rates – makes this SUV an affordable machine we see potentially selling well in the United States. One day, maybe.