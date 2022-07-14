Listen to this article

We don’t know a lot about the supercar that will eventually replace the Lamborghini Huracan. The automaker’s entry-level coupe debuted in late 2013, so it’s no longer a young gun in the segment. There are rumors that a replacement could arrive in 2024, but nothing is certain. However, Lamborghini has confirmed to Auto Express that the Huracan will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain in the near future.

According to Auto Express‘ report, the PHEV powertrain could power the supercar as soon as next year. Lamborghini CTO Rouven Mohr dished some details about the car’s powertrain, revealing that the company would pair an electric motor with an engine with more than six cylinders but less than 12 for the Huracan. Not only that, but this new engine will be bespoke to Lamborghini. However, Mohr said he couldn’t comment on the “final details” about the powertrain.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

32 Photos

Lamborghini has an aggressive plan to offer each vehicle with a hybrid variant by the end of 2024. The company is investing heavily into its electrification efforts that will eventually spawn the brand’s first electric vehicle in the second half of the decade. The EV will be a four-seat GT car.

The Urus is another Lamborghini getting a hybrid makeover, with the automaker beginning its hybridization efforts with the Aventador replacement that will arrive in 2023. Spy shots captured the crossover out testing earlier this month, and the SUV could use a Porsche-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 hybrid powertrain that powers the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. It makes 689 horsepower (513 kilowatts) in that application, with rumors suggesting it could deliver around 820 hp (611) in the Urus.

It’s unclear how bespoke Lamborghini’s new engine will be to the brand. Auto Express reports that its sources suggest that Lamborghini could design the engine in-house. This powertrain is rumored to deliver more than 850 hp (633 kW), which would be a substantial increase compared to the current model. Lamborghini could electrify the car’s current 5.2-liter V10, too.

The Huracan’s new hybrid powertrain could arrive as soon as next year, but it’s unclear if it’ll debut in the successor or be found in another iteration of the aging supercar. The last ICE-only Huracan models will debut this year, and we’re uncertain what comes next. We’ll keep an eye out for more information about the model’s future.