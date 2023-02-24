Listen to this article

The Lamborghini Aventador had a successful 11-year run. The company sold more than 11,000 examples in that timeframe, including a handful of special editions like the Aventador J and a few high-performance variants like the SVJ that each helped keep the iconic supercar fresh for more than a decade.

Now it's the end of the line. The Aventador Ultimae marks the supercar's departure and a new-and-improved successor is already on the way. In fact, Lamborghini has confirmed that the Aventador's replacement will debut in just a few weeks. Until then, we're here to answer all questions you might have about the upcoming Lambo.

What Will It Look Like?

By all accounts, the Aventador successor should look beautiful. Spy photos show a familiar shape and similar light fixtures to the previous Aventador, with hints of limited-production models like the Sian FKP 37 and Terzo Millennio hidden in its DNA.

Patent images provide a clearer picture of what the new Lambo might look like. More aggressive LED running lights line the front end and two angular creases accentuate the hood line. The rear has equally angular light fixtures with two massive center-mounted exhaust tips protruding from the bumper.

We pinged our rendering artist to help bring these spy photos and patent images to life. The renderings you see here help paint a more accurate picture of what the new Lamborghini could look like when it reaches production.

There aren't many good glimpses of the interior, aside from a few distant spy photos, but it's obvious that there will be a brand-new design in the cabin. Images show a free-standing digital display directly in front of the driver, but no second screen in the center of the dash. There's a V-shaped design on top of that dash that likely provides some HVAC functionality.

What Will It Be Called?

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed what the new supercar might be called, but there are rumors suggesting it could be named "Revuelto." The name was trademarked early in 2022 but it doesn’t follow the traditional Lamborghini naming structure to a tee; "revuelto" loosely translates to "scrambled up." But it does maintain the Spanish theme.

What’s Under The Hood?

The good news is that a V12 will almost certainly remain. The bad news – to some – is that it will be hybridized. The Invencible and Autentica one-offs were the last of Lamborghini's two V12-only-powered vehicles as the company moves to hybrid and eventually electric powertrains. Lamborghini plans to have a fully electrified lineup by 2024.

The Aventador replacement won't be fully electric yet, but it will have some version of hybrid assist paired with a V12 engine different from the one found in the Aventador. The 6.5-liter displacement is expected to remain the same, but rumors point to a plug-in powertrain with two electric motors delivering additional oomph.

With the Ferrari SF90 directly in its sights, the Aventador replacement could have upwards of 1,000 horsepower at max tilt. That means it should be able to hit 60 miles per hour in under 2.5 seconds and continue on to a top speed of well over 200 mph.

How Much Will It Cost?

The current Aventador Ultimae costs just a tinge over $498,000. Granted, this version does mark the final run of the current Aventador but don’t be shocked to see its successor cost more still to start. Another good benchmark is the Ferrari SF90, which starts at just over $516,000 for 2023. Lambo’s new supercar probably won’t be too far off that price.

When Will We See It?

The Lamborghini Aventador successor is scheduled to debut before the end of March. It will arrive as a 2024 model and go on sale before the end of the year.