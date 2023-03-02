Listen to this article

New spy photos capture the upcoming Lamborghini Urus Hybrid out testing. The crossover continues to hide under a camouflage wrap, but the cover should come off sometime later this year. There are still some details unconfirmed that we likely won’t learn until the official debut, but there’s plenty of speculation surrounding the vital model to help fill in the details.

Lamborghini launched the updated Urus S last September, showing off the crossover’s revamped looks. The Urus Hybrid should look quite similar if the latest spy shots are any evidence. However, there are some differences. The electrified SUV features a new hood, updated headlights, and a unique front fascia with restyled lower vents. It looks like your run-of-the-mill Urus from the back, but the company could make small changes to the fascias and rear diffuser.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spy Shots

11 Photos

Current rumors dispel much of the speculation around the powertrain. The hybrid-powered Urus is expected to arrive with the plug-in hybrid technology from the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid underneath the body. While the Porsche produces 690 horsepower (514 kilowatts) with its setup, pairing a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor, the Urus could make upwards of 820 hp (611 kW) in its top trim. Other rumors have suggested that it will make 808 hp (602 kW). There could be a less-powerful 675-hp (503-kW) option, too.

The new spy pics don’t provide the best look at the interior, but we don’t expect any big differences between it and the S or Performante. The crossover could receive some hybrid-specific touches, and there will most certainly be menus and gauges related to the hybrid powertrain not found in other variants.

Lamborghini hasn’t set a reveal date for the new Urus, which should go on sale in the US for the 2024 model year. It’ll likely happen sometime this year after the automaker launches its Aventador successor later this month. The new supercar will sit at the top of Lamborghini’s lineup still with a V12 under the hood, but it’ll be a hybrid, too, as the automaker will offer an electrified version of every model in its lineup by 2024.