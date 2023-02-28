Listen to this article

Pricing for the 2024 Ford Mustang is in, and as expected, there's a modest increase for the new-generation pony. For the first time in Mustang history, the entry-level model exceeds the $30,000 mark. Specifically, the starting price for a 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Fastback is $30,920. Add in the mandatory $1,595 destination fee and the MSRP lands at $32,515.

By comparison, the outgoing 2023 model slipped just under $30k at $29,145, destination fees included. That's a difference of $3,370 – a significant year-over-year increase but there is an important caveat to consider. The 10-speed automatic is standard-issue for the 2024 Mustang, whereas it was a $1,595 option last year. Taking that into account, an apples-to-apples comparison yields a price difference of $1,775.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang

24 Photos

What about the least-expensive V8 model? 2024 Mustang GT prices start at $43,290, which is a $3,570 year-over-year increase. Unlike the EcoBoost, Ford still lists a six-speed manual as the standard gearbox. It's paired with a more powerful 5.0-liter V8 engine that pumps out 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. The GT also comes standard with the single-glass curved screen that incorporates the digital driver instrument cluster and center infotainment display.

At the top of the Mustang lineup for 2024 is the Dark Horse. Effectively replacing the 2023 Mach 1 Premium, Dark Horse pricing start at $59,565 which is actually $475 less than the previous range-topper. For that, buyers get the 5.0-liter V8 tuned to 500 hp and a whole lotta suspension upgrades, not to mention all the special Dark Horse aero upgrades and luxury touches inside.

The seventh-generation Mustang debuted in September with a promise of pure internal-combustion power. The turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine is revamped for 2024, producing 315 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. All Mustangs receive a significant digital makeover for the interior, featuring a 12.4-inch driver display and a 13.2-inch center display. The displays are separate on lower trim levels, but are incorporated into a single screen as you move up the field.

Expect the 2024 Ford Mustang to reach dealerships later this year.