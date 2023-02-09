Listen to this article

When Ford revealed the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse last September, it also announced that it would feature optional carbon-fiber wheels from Carbon Revolution. The automaker posted several photos of the sleek spinners this week, giving us our first look at the new rims.

The 19-inch wheels are Ford’s first five-spoke, single-piece carbon-fiber rims. They’re also the first wheels from Carbon Revolution that feature the lug nuts between the spokes, like the Mustang’s classic five-spoke design. Ford and Carbon Revolution previously collaborated on the Mustang Shelby GT350R and the Ford GT.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

52 Photos

Carbon Revolution will protect the wheels from brake heat by applying a ceramic and metal coating to the inside of the front rims. The carbon-fiber wheels have undergone more than 200 structural and environmental validation tests.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be a potent track-ready version that will sit above the GT in the stable. It packs the automaker’s naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, but it makes 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) and 418 pound-feet (566 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine features upgraded internals, including strengthened camshafts and forged connecting rods.

The Dark Horse also features a lot of optional performance equipment as standard. It comes with a Torsen limited-slip differential, a strut tower brace, upgrade dampers, and larger Brembo brakes. Ford also adds a host of visual upgrades, like the big rear wing, gloss black grille, rear diffuser, and LED headlights.

We got our first look into the Dark Horse’s cabin only this week. Like the exterior, Ford also added unique touches to the interior, like the anodized blue titanium shift ball for the six-speed manual transmission. Those who opt for the 10-speed automatic get anodized silver paddle shifters. Ford uses Bright Indigo Blue stitching on the dash, center console, gear shift boot, and center console. There’s even an optional Dark Horse Appearance package that adds Recaro seats.

Ford hasn’t announced the Dark Horse’s price, but we expect that information closer to its on-sale date. Mustang production will begin in the United States sometime this summer. When Ford revealed the Dark Horse last year, it noted that the carbon-fiber wheels would have a late availability, so they might not be ready to go when the Dark Horse begins rolling off the assembly line.