The seventh-generation Mustang has debuted, bringing turbocharged four-cylinder and V8 power back to the newest pony in the stable. You won't find any electrification in the latest model, but you will find a new trim level called Dark Horse that comes upgraded for track-day tomfoolery.

If you haven't already checked out our 2024 Ford Mustang debut article, be sure to read up on everything new with Ford's war horse. The Mustang Dark Horse builds on that by including the otherwise optional peformance package as standard equipment. It features a Torsen limited-slip differential with a bigger sway bar at the back, complemented with a strut tower brace and upgraded dampers at the front. Beefier tires sit at all four corners, and larger Brembo brakes with blue calipers handle stopping duties.

Ford isn't ready to release horsepower ratings for any new Mustang models yet, but the Dark Horse will pack a bit more punch from its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 versus the GT. Specialized tuning with other upgrades add power to an engine that, according to Ford, is already more powerful than its predecessors. The previous-generation Ford Mustang Bullitt and Mach 1 pulled 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) from the V8, and Ford is targeting 500 hp (373 kW) for the Dark Horse. Buyers can choose between the six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

As for appearance, the Mustang Dark Horse sports the aforementioned blue Brembo brakes along with darker LED headlights and a special gloss black grille. Side skirts, a prominent rear wing, and a diffuser are part of the upgrades. Dark Horse is the only way to get a dark shade of blue called Blue Ember for the exterior, and you'll find more blue in the cabin with seats and interior trim. To make the most of the Mustang's new digital cockpit, new Dark Horse logos replace pony logos. There's more Dark Horse branding on the outside, too.

For those wanting something a bit more hardcore, there will be a Dark Horse S model aimed specifically at racing. It's a legit race car that comes with a racing seat, a quick-disconnect steering wheel, an FIA-approved safety cage, and a fire-suppression system all mounted in a gutted interior. Ford says it's the foundation for the company's Mustang GT3 racing program that will kick off in 2023.

Pricing and availability for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse will be announced closer to its on-sale date. Considering Ford recently trademarked the name Dark Horse around the world, it's likely the special model will be offered outside North America.

For a deeper look at the 2024 Ford Mustang, check out our First Look video below: